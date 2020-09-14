General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Ghana records 46 new coronavirus cases, active caseload stands at 806

Ghana has recorded 46 new coronavirus cases in the past few days, bringing the active caseload to 806.





According to the Ghana Health Service, 14 of the confirmed cases are in severe condition while four are in critical condition.



So far, a total of 45,434 cases have been confirmed nationwide.



Out of the total number, 18,047 were detected through routine surveillance while 27,387 were found through enhanced contact-tracing.



Of that number, 44,342 of them have recovered.



The death toll stands at 286, according to the GHS.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 22,921



Ashanti Region - 10,917



Western Region - 2,963



Eastern Region - 2,389



Central Region - 1,904



Bono East Region - 778



Volta Region - 668



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 528



Ahafo Region - 524



Bono Region - 511



Upper East Region - 285



Oti Region - 237



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19

