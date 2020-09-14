You are here: HomeNews2020 09 14Article 1059559

Ghana records 46 new coronavirus cases, active caseload stands at 806

Ghana has recorded 46 new coronavirus cases in the past few days, bringing the active caseload to 806.


According to the Ghana Health Service, 14 of the confirmed cases are in severe condition while four are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 45,434 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

Out of the total number, 18,047 were detected through routine surveillance while 27,387 were found through enhanced contact-tracing.

Of that number, 44,342 of them have recovered.

The death toll stands at 286, according to the GHS.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 22,921

Ashanti Region - 10,917

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,389

Central Region - 1,904

Bono East Region - 778

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 285

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

