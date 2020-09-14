Ghana records 46 new coronavirus cases, active caseload stands at 806

General News of Monday, 14 September 2020
Ghana has recorded 46 new coronavirus cases in the past few days, bringing the active caseload to 806.
According to the Ghana Health Service, 14 of the confirmed cases are in severe condition while four are in critical condition.
So far, a total of 45,434 cases have been confirmed nationwide.
Out of the total number, 18,047 were detected through routine surveillance while 27,387 were found through enhanced contact-tracing.
Of that number, 44,342 of them have recovered.
The death toll stands at 286, according to the GHS.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 22,921
Ashanti Region - 10,917
Western Region - 2,963
Eastern Region - 2,389
Central Region - 1,904
Bono East Region - 778
Volta Region - 668
Western North Region - 638
Northern Region - 528
Ahafo Region - 524
Bono Region - 511
Upper East Region - 285
Oti Region - 237
Upper West Region - 90
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 19
