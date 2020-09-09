General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Ghana records 175 new coronavirus cases

Ghana’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,188.

According to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, Ghana’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 45,188.



Out of the number, 283 has resulted in deaths whiles 44,042 have recovered. The remaining 176 makes up the country’s number of active cases.



Below is a breakdown of the cumulative cases per region



Greater Accra Region - 22,700

Ashanti Region - 10,907

Western Region - 2,963

Eastern Region - 2,384

Central Region - 1,898

Bono East Region - 777

Volta Region - 668

Western North Region - 638

Northern Region - 528

Ahafo Region - 524

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 282

Oti Region - 237

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

