Ghana ranked 5th best-governed country in Africa - Report

In a recent assessment by World Economics, a research organization based in the United Kingdom, Ghana has emerged as the 5th best-governed country on the African continent, securing the top position in West Africa.



The rankings, which evaluate governance through four key indexes; corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom, and political rights have positioned Ghana with a grade of B and an index score of 61.7.



According to World Economics' data published on their website, Mauritius clinched the first position in Africa with a grade of B and an index of 69.3, followed closely by Namibia in 2nd place with an index of 69.1. South Africa and Botswana secured 3rd and 4th positions respectively, preceding Ghana in the rankings.



Ghana's ranking reflects its relatively high scores across all measured dimensions, surpassing its West African counterparts. Senegal, Ghana's closest West African competitor, ranked 6th with a grade of C and an index score of 53.6.



Globally, Ghana positioned itself at 48th place, outperforming several countries including Argentina, Brazil, India, and Nigeria.



World Economics has been a significant contributor to the financial world for over three decades. Their recent rankings offer investors valuable insights into the governance landscape across more than 150 countries, aiding informed decision-making processes.







