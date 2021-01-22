General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Ghana needs only 50 parliamentarians and 20 ministers – Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has stated that Ghana does not need more than seventy (70) members of parliament and ministers.



His comment comes after President Akufo-Addo presented to parliament a list of nominees to be vetted for ministerial appointments.



The president, having been given a second term mandate, has decided to reduce his ministries from 36 to 30. This has essentially caused a reduction in the number of ministers who will serve in his new government as he has also served an indication that he will, unlike his first term, not be nominating deputy regional ministers.



Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Bentil said the government of Ghana with a total of 70 parliamentarians and ministers can achieve more than what others put together did.



He subsequently listed the Finance, Trade and Industry, Defence, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Food and Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, Energy, Education, Health, and Attorney General as the “only Ministries Ghana needs” adding that “all others will fit under them as functional desks or departments”.



He reiterated that “if these ministries work effectively, we won't need the bloated expensive government we create” and that “we must use our resources better”.



For regional ministers, the Vice-President of IMANI said if, given the opportunity, he will “place all Regional Ministers under the Ministry of Interior and call them Regional Chief Executives”.