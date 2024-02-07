'Ghana needs freeing from frustration, joblessness and unnecessary bewilderment' - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana must be set free from frustration, unnecessary bewilderment, and destruction, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has charged.



Addressing the youth at the launch of the “Voice Out, Vote Out” initiative in Accra, the 2020 running mate to former President John Mahama said: "We must be set free of helplessness and hopelessness among our youth".



"We must be set free of joblessness and, above all, the indignity and mis-education of our youth fleeing the country", the former Minister of Education stressed.



Demonstrating the severity of the situation, Prof Opoku-Agyemang pointed out: “Just drive around most of the embassies, and you will weep".



"These are people we have trained, and they have skills, and their desire is to get out". "Who is to blame, and what alternative are we offering? Our alternative lies in the 24-hour economy", she added.