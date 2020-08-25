Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Ghana needs a change of government - Savanna region CPP Organiser

Mohammed Habib Sani, Organiser of Convention Peoples Party

The Organiser of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) for the Savannah Region, Mr Mohammed Habib Sani has appealed to Ghanaians to vote for change of government in the 2020 general elections.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM at the sidelines during the CPP National executive elections held in the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo at last week, Mr Habib said the alarming rate of corruption minus development in Ghana under the current regime calls for change of government.



He said the records of Dr Nkrumah in the areas of development is yet to be matched in the country by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has led to a slow pace of development in the country with corruption increasing on a daily basis.



He appealed to the people of Ghana to bring back the CPP since the party is development oriented party and has a better vision for Ghana.



Meanwhile, the 2016 flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has been re-elected to lead the party into the 2020 December 7 elections during the party’s presidential primaries held over the weekend.



Mr Greenstreet polled 1,364 votes to beat Mr Bright Akwetey who polled 597 and Divine Ayivor who got 171 votes.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma, the 2012 running-mate to then flagbearer Dr. Abu-Sakara got the nod to become the National Chairperson of the CPP.



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah defeated acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila to become the General Secretary.

