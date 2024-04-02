Ghana must elect Christian, Christlike leader - Alan's comment angers NPP activists

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant has averred that as a Christian-majority nation, Ghana must elect a Christian leader as president come 2024.



He made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.



"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christlike leader," he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.



After praising the church for its contributions to social growth and development, he stressed: "If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him, you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.



His views have since triggered backlash from New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists who are calling the former trade minister and NPP presidential aspirant for divisive views.



The NPP's flagbearer is current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is a Muslim. Alan is a Christian as is the other main contender, former President John Dramani Mahama who will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the race.



We must unite to reject this nation-wrecking comment. Such dangerous rhetoric must not be tolerated, and we must denounce it whenever it rears its ugly head. Let us remember that we are one people. We do not have a Christian Ghana or a Muslim Ghana, just one united Ghana.… pic.twitter.com/b2GhewWDIu — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) April 1, 2024

Ghana Belongs to Christians And It Is The Responsibility Of All Christians To Vote for a Christian Like Leader- Alan Kyeremanten

This is Religious Bigotry At Its Highest Order. Alan is a spent force Can’t Sell Himself so Resorting to Religious Bigotry. Shame on u @AlanKyerematen pic.twitter.com/e60odBcmI6 — Joe.boi (@odasani77) April 1, 2024

