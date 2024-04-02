You are here: HomeNews2024 04 02Article 1924119

Ghana must elect Christian, Christlike leader - Alan's comment angers NPP activists

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant has averred that as a Christian-majority nation, Ghana must elect a Christian leader as president come 2024.

He made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.

"As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christlike leader," he stated while touting himself as the man to transform the country.

After praising the church for its contributions to social growth and development, he stressed: "If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyerematen, the transformative leader, then I can assure you as our Lord Jesus did on the cross, promise that ye shall be in paradise with him, you shall also be in paradise when I come into power," he stated to applause.

His views have since triggered backlash from New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists who are calling the former trade minister and NPP presidential aspirant for divisive views.

The NPP's flagbearer is current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is a Muslim. Alan is a Christian as is the other main contender, former President John Dramani Mahama who will lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the race.

