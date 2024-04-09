Ghana is doing well, don't negate what we have achieved because NPP is in office – Nana Ofori-Atta

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, has taken a swipe at persons who have criticised an assessment by World Economics, a research organisation based in the United Kingdom, which ranked Ghana as the 5th best-governed country in Africa.



According to him, all the indicators pointed out by the survey show that the country has come a long way and it is making progress.



Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV on April 9, 2024, Nana Ofori-Atta indicated that some people are saying that Ghana is not doing well because their political party is not in power.



He reiterated that the country has come a long way since it returned to democratic rule in 1992 and the results of the survey point to that fact.



“Ghana is doing very well. If people think that because it's about one particular government, they have failed.



“I'm surprised that they think it's about a particular government, It's about the country. And in general, when you look at our history, from where we came from to date… when we eventually got back our constitutional rights, to this day, if you followed what Ghana has been through, you respect where we have come to, and it will give you encouragement to aim to be number one,” he said.



Ofori-Atta added, “You don't negate what you have achieved simply because the NPP is in office and you are not. They (the researchers) don't do that, they didn't notice an NPP government in this survey, they noticed the country”.



