General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana is a de facto two party system - Dr Seidu Alidu

Political Scientist, Dr Seidu Alidu

Senior Lecturer and Political scientist at the University of Ghana has revealed that as it stands in the political landscape in Ghana, the country is a de facto two party system.



Speaking at a MFWA held workshop, Dr Seidu Alidu noted that although there are multiple political parties in the country, only two were responsible for garnering and divide up to 75 percent of the votes in an election.



“If you have a system regardless of the political parties that are there and in every elections two political parties divide up to 75percent of the votes and none of them is able to get up to 65% of the votes then you have a two-party system.



Since 1992, in every election if you add the total of the NDC and the NPP it adds up to more than 70 percent but none of them alone is able to get 65 percent....

So, the jury, Ghana is a multiparty state, but de facto Ghana is a two-party state.

