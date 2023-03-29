Ghana hosts Francophonie Flag Raising ceremony

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Francophone community in Ghana has held a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).



The ceremony which was hosted at the forecourt of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration happened in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ambassador of Lebanon and President of the Francophone Ambassadors’ Group H.E Maher Kheir, Representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in West Africa Mr. Bamba Bakary Junior, members of the diplomatic corps, the media and an audience comprising members of French-speaking countries.



In his opening remarks, Lebanese Ambassador and President of the Francophone Ambassadors’ Group H.E Maher Kheir lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s support for the Francophonie and his futuristic vision to see a bilingual Ghana.



He maintained that the President’s continuous push for reforms is creating the right atmosphere for Ghana to play a vital role in the Francophone.



He also noted that for His Excellency the President, language is a very important instrument for serious communication.



“Indeed, His Excellency the President plays this instrument perfectly as he continues to push for progressive reforms that will make Ghana a multicultural destination. We commend the President for his futuristic vision in supporting the Francophonie to help Ghana play a vital role within Africa and on the international stage” he said.



Ambassador Kheir noted that they have seen increased Francophonie activities in recent times in Ghana including the launch of the Mobility Project, a joint programme by the OIF and the Ministry of Education, where 21 teachers were deployed to strengthen the teaching of the French language in Ghana.

He recalled that they also organised a capacity-building program to reinforce linguistic and pedagogical competence adding “we know we’ll see many more similar activities in the future.”



He expressed optimism that Ghana will become a full member of the OIF soon.



“Ghana therefore already has the base to be a full member and to play a prominent role within the African region” he added.



H.E Maher Kheir intimated that the French language has contributed significantly to the growth of human knowledge and the evolution of societies around the world.



He stressed that the OIF remains relevant today because "the Francophonie meets the demands of our time. That is why the last Francophonie summit in Tunis on 19th and 20th November 2022 focused on using digital technology as a tool for development and solidarity in the French-speaking world.”



Ambassador Kheir commended the OIF for opening a regional office in Lebanon’s capital Beirut as part of measures to promote French.



“The OIF continues to undertake several initiatives to promote the French language. As further proof of its efforts to grow the French language, it opened a regional office to cover the Middle East region in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, in December 2021” he said.



Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey noted that Ghana and the Francophonie share common values such as democracy, promotion of human rights and peace, and cultural and linguistic diversity which are essential for development.



She emphasized the need for more support towards education and research in the French language because Ghana is committed to building sustainable economic ties with the Francophone world as it pursues development.



The Honourable Minister expressed Ghana’s excitement at becoming a full member of the OIF which has contributed heavily to Ghana’s socio-economic gains.



She was hopeful that Ghana will transition to full member status during the 2024 summit.







Personnel from the military were on parade at the forecourt of the Ministry for the Ministerial salute.



Lebanese Ambassador and President of the Francophone Ambassadors’ Group H.E Maher Kheir raised the Francophonie flag while the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey raised the Ghana flag to commemorate the anniversary.