Ghana has not yet been picked as manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines – Braimah

Health News of Monday, 24 May 2021
Source: 3news.com
A possible selection of Ghana as manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines cannot be interpreted to mean Ghana has been selected for that purpose, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr Sulemana Braimah, has said.
He has therefore asked government communicators to be clear in the line of their communication following the statement released by the Director of Communications Mr Eugene Arhin to the effect that Ghana has been selected as manufacturing hub for coronavirus vaccines.
