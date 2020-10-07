Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Ghana doomed if NPP is given another 4 years - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has said Ghana is doomed if the citizens retain the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in office for another four years.



The NDC flagbearer was speaking at the launch of the party’s campaign ahead of the December polls on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at Sefwi-Wiaso in the Western-North Region.



Urging supporters of the party to go out and vote in the 7 December polls, Mr. Mahama noted that the party must win the polls to bring true change to Ghanaians.



Mr. Mahama said: “The battle to transform our dear country starts now”.



“The change starts now”, he stressed.



“It is our sacred duty to win this battle to deliver true change, not for ourselves but for all Ghanaians who deserve to live a better and dignified life.”



Mr Mahama further cautioned that with the high levels of unemployment and underdevelopment, the country will be doomed if the governing NPP’s term of office is extended.



“Ghana will be doomed if we stay four more years trapped within the fake reality where the NPP propaganda machine paints a rosy picture that everything is perfect while in reality, it is rampant corruption, collapsing businesses and never-before-seen levels of unemployment and underdevelopment,” he stated.



The NDC flagbearer also reiterated his promise to create 1 million decent and sustainable jobs if elected as President.





