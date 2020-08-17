Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Ghana doesn’t need 2 English speakers in leadership - Sammi Awuku

NPP National Organizer, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Awuku Sammi says Ghana does not need two English speaking personalities on a ticket in a post COVID-19 economy.



According to him, what Ghana needs an experienced politician and a governance person backed by an individual with economic ideas and Financial wisdom to help bring the economy back to its feet after suffering shocks during the pandemic.



The National Organiser who was speaking at the inauguration of the NPP Campaign Committee in the Volta Region said: “We don’t need two English speaking people just because it’s time to speak English to Ghanaians”.



To Sammi, Ghana needs a leadership that can deliver for the country even after COVID-19 and the NDC ticket which is occupied by two individuals who are only good at English speaking is not what the Ghanaian economy wants at the moment.



On conquering the Volta Region as a party, the former Youth Organiser of the NPP said the NDC should no longer think the Volta Region is a haven for them to amass votes because the NPP will match them and turn around its fortunes in the region.



“The NDC should not continue to think that this is a safe world bank again. We are all going to the same market and we will compete squarely and equally for the votes in this region. For us, we are also targeting that we will move from our microfinance level in this region to be a commercial bank in this region and compete.



We will not accept any form of intimidation, people must come to us with ideas. The NPP will not be culled into submission that this should be an exclusive preserve of the opposition party. Just as they compete anywhere they need to do the same here too.”



The National Organiser of the NPP charged campaign committee to ensure that the votes of the flagbearer of the NPP are increased.





