Ghana deposits Instrument of AU Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Ghana Boundary Commission

Ghana has deposited the Ratified Instrument of the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation to the African Union Commission at a ceremony at the African Union Commission Headquarters at Addis Ababa on Monday, September, 4.



Ghana signed the agreement to the Convention on July 4, 2017.



The agreement was further ratified by the Parliament of Ghana on 9 February 2023.



Making the presentation on behalf of Ghana at the African Union Commission, the National Coordinator of Ghana Boundary Commission stated that Ghana had now fulfilled its obligation by depositing the instrument of the ratified Convention signed by the President of the Republic of Ghana on 25 April 2023.



The instrument was received by the Legal Counsellor of the African Union Commission in the presence of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia and the CEO, GNPC.



Ghana has thus become the 8th country to ratify the Convention.



The immediate neighbors of Ghana namely: Togo, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Benin have have already ratified the AU convention.



