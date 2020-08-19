General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghana can never experience a full-blown conflict – Int’l diplomatic expert assures

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al-Wahab

Experienced International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al-Wahab has confidently declared Ghana as a green zone which can never experience any form of conflict or social unrest.



According to him, Ghanaians are independent people who rely on their own efforts to succeed and do not wait for government intervention to survive.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Afrifa-Mensah, the diplomatic expert said, “Ghana can never be like Sierra Leone or Liberia no matter how hard the politicians push us. Ghana has no problem with conflicts because we’re in the green zone.”



“Ghanaians do not rely on the government to live. They pay their own water bills and work hard to take care of themselves and that is why Ghana faces and will face no crisis.”



Farouk was quick to ask the government of Ghana what stops them from developing the country if its people were this independent.



He noted that a lot of matters that could have led to civil unrest have been ignored by Ghanaians.



“Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has used the money of the ordinary Ghanaian to invest in banks and buy big cars for its staff. They also take the money of people who die without giving it back to their families. And some people even chase their money in their old age when they should have received their benefits on the very day they retired from their jobs. This is sad but has not caused any uprising.”



He reiterated, “I have worked in a lot of war-torn zones and I can tell you for sure that Ghana will never have any problem or conflict.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.