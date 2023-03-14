Ghana can be governed by 60 ministers – Addai-Nimoh

Politics of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis Addai-Nimoh, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has posited that the current number of ministers under the executive branch of government is excessive.



According to him, Ghana can be governed by at most 60 ministers, including both regional ministers and central government ministers.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb’s Elections Desk, Addai-Nimoh, a former Member of Parliament for Mampong, said that if he becomes president, he will ensure that the roles of ministers are streamlined so that the country will have a very small number of ministers.



“I think we should be able to work around a total of 60 ministers. Currently, we have 16 regions, so, you have 16 regional ministers, then we have to talk about the sectorial ministries.



“So, you have to look at the various sectors. Currently, which of the ministries can you merge so that you can still have one minister and maybe 2 of 3 deputy ministers, and you merge the sector?



“And so, I believe that we can scale the numbers down. And me, my background as a public administrator, as well as an engineer, we should be able to have a framework that will define and have as such a minimal number of ministerial appointments under my watch,” he told GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch the interview in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/OGB