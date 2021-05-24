Ghana campaigns for UN Security Council seat

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Ghana's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council is still on course as the United Nations prepare to vote next month.



With Ghana in the running for a UN Security Council seat, it has appointed new military chief Seth Amoama to steer Accra's bid for Security Council seat.



The diplomatic competition between countries for Africa's seat on the UN Security Council is expected to occur on June 11, 2021, at the UN headquarters.



Ghana is the only West African country on the list competing with Gabon and the Democratic Republic of Congo from the Central Africa region for the position.



Although any member state of the UN can run for the ten non-permanent seats that are vacant on the UNSC every year, the seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical continuity.



Two UNSC non-permanent seats are up for grabs for the African region.



Since 2007, the African Union has used a rotational method to decide who to support for the seat, with each region getting a turn.



Elected members hold their place on the Council for a two-year term. Niger and Kenya are the two African countries on the non-permanent seat.



China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are the five permanent members with the right to veto resolutions.



The United Nations has been present in Ghana since the early 1960s and works in partnership with the Government and people of Ghana for sustainable economic and social development, peace, and human rights.



