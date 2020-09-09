Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

'Ghana belongs to all of us, not an elite few' - Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Ghana belongs to all Ghanaians not just a select few, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said.



Speaking at the launch of the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in Accra on Monday night, 7 September 2020, the running mate to former President John Mahama, said the party will not accept the situation where a few elite people determine how to distribute the country’s resources among themselves.



“We, that is the NDC, are a party for everyone”, she said.



“The farmer, the fisherman, the educated, the non-educated, the teacher, the nurse, the vulnerable, the market trader, the hawker, everyone is welcome”, the former Education Minister noted.



According to her, “We welcome everyone regardless of status or background and we invite you all to join us in building a prosperous country in peace and togetherness for the benefit of all Ghanaians”.



“What we will not accept is the premise that Ghana belongs to some elite few, who arrogate to themselves the right to determine, amongst themselves, how to share our precious resources”, Prof Opoku-Agyemang served notice.



She added: “Let there be no doubt that this country, our beloved country called Ghana, belongs to all of us, including generations unborn”.



“Let our actions bear witness to that and those who receive the high privilege of being elected to serve, must jealously hold and guard the sacred trust of the people”, she stressed.



“This we pledge to do”, she pledged.

