Ghana Reads Initiative marks International Literacy Day with focus on education for persons with disabilities

The Ghana Reads Initiative, in collaboration with Adwinsa Publications Limited, hosted a training workshop on Friday, September 8, 2023, for teachers, headmasters, and school administrators from selected schools across the country. The workshop was held at the e-Ananse Library in East Lego and was part of the activities organized by the Ghana Reads Initiative to commemorate International Literacy Day 2023.



As a significant component of the workshop, Belinda Bukari, the Unit Head in Charge of Learners with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at the Ghana Education Service, provided valuable insights into the government's Inclusive Education Policy. This policy aims to ensure education accessibility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Her presentation, titled "Identification, Referral, and Placement of Children with Special Educational Needs," equipped participants with practical knowledge on how to address the education of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Madam Bukari emphasized the legal framework supporting education accessibility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She stated, "A significant portion of the Ghanaian population belongs to the disabled community, and the constitution mandates us not to discriminate against any child in terms of access to education. Therefore, it is crucial for us as a society to consider these children in the context of teaching and learning. That is why the Ghana Education Service is committed to ensuring that such children have the opportunity to receive an education and contribute to the nation's development."



Madam Bukari urged all stakeholders in the education sector to leverage innovation and technology to make reading and learning materials accessible and convenient for persons with disabilities. She added, "The Inclusive Education Policy guides us on how to educate individuals with disabilities. As we observe International Literacy Day, which is centered around reading and learning, it is essential to remember that some children can't communicate verbally, and the only way to educate them is through sign language. We must dedicate ourselves to learning sign language to help these children. There are also children who cannot write, and we need to facilitate their education, along with those who can only type. The government is committed to ensuring that all these individuals receive an education, and it is our responsibility to make teaching and learning accessible to them. On this World Literacy Day, our appeal is for publishers to provide audio, braille, visual, and other versions of their work specifically designed for persons with disabilities."



Kwaku Oppong Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Adwinsa Publications, highlighted the importance of his company's partnership with the Ghana Reads Initiative in raising awareness among education stakeholders about persons with disabilities. He also mentioned that Adwinsa, as a publishing company, has taken the initiative to produce accessible versions of their books for individuals with disabilities. "Recently, Adwinsa Publications published the braille version of our book 'Wings for Legs,' making it available to vision-impaired children. We are committed to contributing to making education accessible to individuals with disabilities," he stated.



Dr. Wale Okederan, Deputy Board Chairman of Ghana Reads Initiative and Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association, emphasized the need to harness the potential of persons with disabilities for national development in his welcome address.



Evelyn Serwaa Boateng, the Programs Coordinator for Ghana Reads Initiative, explained the workshop's purpose, saying, "Children with special needs are sometimes not treated fairly in their pursuit of education. Therefore, we saw the need to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service to sensitize teachers, headmasters, and school administrators on the importance of accepting and integrating persons with disabilities into our education sector."



International Literacy Day is an internationally observed event celebrated on September 8th each year, declared by UNESCO on October 26, 1966, during the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference. The first celebration took place in 1967, with the aim of highlighting the significance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies. Celebrations occur in numerous countries worldwide.