General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana Public University bans female students from ‘showing skin’ in campus dressing

University of Professional Studies, Accra

A Ghanaian public University, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has issued stern directives to female students against “showing skins” by wearing dresses on campus that the Vice-Chancellor says goes against the University rules.



He has therefore cautioned female students who wear indecent outfits, especially when attending lecturers to desist from it. He ordered lecturers of the University to throw out female students who come to class indecently dressed.



The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey said he had earlier warned the students and they appeared to be complying but have suddenly started wearing it again.



“I have noticed that some of you have started wearing short skirts all over the place. The UPSA is a professional institution and we dress very well. We have directed lecturers that if you dress in an inappropriate manner, they should remove you from the lecture halls.



“You are not allowed to dress the way we have seen you dress these days. We allowed it in the past week because we assumed you did not know. Now you know, so there should not be excuses,” he warned.



The VC said, “short skirts, torn jeans and other such apparel” that exposed vital parts of the body will not be tolerated.



He was speaking at the university’s 2021 matriculation in Accra last Friday of 8,247 students admitted to pursue professional, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses comprised of 70 professionals, 1,623 diploma, 5,671 undergraduate and 883 postgraduate students.



He warned the fresh students to be careful of how they dressed as they risked sanctions.



