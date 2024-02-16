Ghana Post delights children of Borstal Home with chocolates on Valentines Day

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a heartwarming display of compassion, Ghana Post’s “Vals on Wheels” campaign reached beyond the usual Valentine’s Day celebrations. On Wednesday, the team embarked on a mission to deliver more than just parcels; they delivered love, hope, and a sweet surprise to the young souls at the Borstal Juvenile Correctional Center in Accra.



The Borstal Juvenile Correctional Center, nestled amidst the bustling city, houses young individuals who have often been overlooked by society and more especially on such memorable celebration across the globe.



These juveniles, convicted of various offences, find themselves in a challenging environment where they are stigmatized and given little or no attention even though they find themselves in a plush community as the Roman ridge.



But on February 14, their world brightened as Ghana Post’s team arrived with a special delivery: over 300 bars of chocolate and a cash gift to put smiles on their faces.



Led by the Chief Commercial Office of Ghana Post, Kwesi Owusu-Abrokwa, the Ghana Post team which also included top management members such as the GM human resource, GM business development and head of legal interacted with the juveniles. Their faces lit up with curiosity and anticipation as they received the unexpected treats.



With excitement they exclaimed with joy when the parcels of chocolates were offloaded, and the officers of the facility took delivery. The Deputy Director of prisons who oversees the facility, Milicent Owusu, welcomed the team with gratitude. She expressed how much this gesture meant to the young hearts under her care.



Mr. Owusu-Abrokwa, speaking with genuine warmth, encouraged the juveniles not to lose hope. “Society hasn’t forgotten about you,” he assured them. “Your dreams are still within reach.” His words resonated with the young minds, many of whom had faced adversity beyond their years. He emphasized the importance of diligence in academics and promised support for those who showed excellence.



But Ghana Post’s kindness didn’t stop at chocolates. Mr. Abrokwa surprised the children by gifting them an undisclosed amount of money. This financial he indicated was to support their academic needs—books, pens, and other essentials. The children, wide-eyed and grateful, promised to take Ghana Post’s gesture to heart.

DDP Milicent, who oversees the facility, expressed her heartfelt thanks. “These children often feel forgotten,” she said. “But today, Ghana Post reminded them that they matter.” She pledged to ensure that the academic support reached those who needed it most. She entreated Ghana post to visit often and requested if the company could cater for the academic welfare of certain brilliant students and also draw the attention of corporate institutions, they deal with to the plight of the young juveniles there.



The Team from Ghana Post assured the young juveniles that they would be back and would constantly be in touch to provide their needs especially to do with their academic well-being. The team ended with a resounding, “boys, we shall rise again” chant.



As the Ghana Post team left the Borstal Juvenile Correctional Center, the air seemed lighter. The children clutched their chocolates, their dreams rekindled. In this small act of kindness, Ghana Post not only delivered parcels but also planted seeds of hope. Perhaps, for these young souls, Valentine’s Day will forever be associated with love, compassion, and the promise of brighter tomorrows.



