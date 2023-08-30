Ghana Police introduces digital system for clearance applications

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

The Ghana Police Service has introduced a digital platform for police clearance applications to improve efficiency and accessibility.



The system helps applicants to apply for police clearance certificates online through eservices.police.gov.gh. This certificate helps verify the absence of criminal records and is especially important for visa applicants and travellers.



The traditional process involved embassy notifications, applying in person, and waiting up to ten days. However, the new digital platform, currently in a pilot phase in specific regions, has shown increased convenience and efficiency for applicants. It is expected to be rolled out nationwide after a successful pilot phase.



To utilize the new digital service, applicants must first register an account on eservices.police.gov.gh. Once registered, applicants can select the desired service type, provide their personal information, and securely make payments through the official government payment platform, Ghana.Gov. Additionally, applicants will schedule an appointment and visit the designated centre to have their fingerprints digitally scanned using advanced livescan technology.



This modern approach eliminates the need for the conventional method involving manual ink fingerprinting using rollers and slabs, which often require applicants to travel to police regions.



Before this digital advancement, there were some persistent challenges for individuals residing outside Accra. Delays occur due to the processing of applications not being promptly transferred to the central processing unit in Accra. The manual scanning of ink fingerprints on paper at the CID Headquarters contributes to additional delays and potential issues, such as loss of receipts, incorrect spelling of names on receipts, and difficulty in tracking application statuses.



The manual issuance process also entails considerable wait times, with reports taking up to ten working days for completion at the Police Headquarters in Accra. Recognizing these obstacles, the Ghana Police Service's innovative digital solution strives to alleviate the stress on applicants by providing a convenient and accessible means to obtain police clearance certificates from the comfort of their homes.



This technological advancement marks a significant step forward in modernizing the police service and streamlining administrative procedures for the benefit of the public.