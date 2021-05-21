Ghana National Petroleum-Hub Project phase one completed

Regional News of Friday, 21 May 2021

As part of the preparation of spatial plans for the siting of the Ghana National Petroleum-Hub project in the Jomoro Municipality, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority(LUSPA) together with the Ministry of Energy and the Jomoro Municipal Assembly, have completed phase one of the project.



The first phase land-use plan covers two main towns, Old Kabenla Suazo and Bokakole-Nkwanta, which are to be considered for resettlement.



A Principal Planner at the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority in Accra, Mr. Eugene Nyansafo, said this at a multi-stakeholder final validation workshop on the structure and local plans of the proposed Ghana National Petroleum-Hub.



He said LUSPA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Jomoro Municipal Assembly, would ensure a composite local plan, including environmental protection, site safety, integration and economy.



He said 60 percent of the land would be for industrial activities and 40 percent for activities such as residential, educational, transportation and protective buffer zones within and outside the petroleum hub enclave.



Mr. Nyansafo assured stakeholders that the implementing partners would work in line with the Petroleum Development Corporation Act of 2020 to ensure that the implementation strategy was satisfactory and successful.



He said existing settlements and adjoining ones such as Bonyere and Nawule would be considered within the local plan area.



The Principal Planner said the heavy and light industrial users would be catered for in the plan.



Mr. Nyansafo said an area was earmarked for a Naval Base within the petroleum hub project.



A Senior Spatial Planner, Madam Nada Tandoh, said the structure plan area covered a total land area of about 50,000 acres with the intervention area being the petroleum hub enclave of about 20,000 acres as recommended by the master plan.



She said the petroleum hub development corporation would exercise oversight responsibility for the industry.



Madam Tandoh asked traditional rulers to collaborate with the Petroleum Development Corporation and the Municipal Assembly in preparation for the petroleum hub.



She said feasibility studies were undertaken on assessment of water sources, treatment of waste and siting of an Airstrip.



In a welcome address, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro, Mr Ernest Kofie, said the initiative would create more jobs in the oil and gas sector of the economy and provide opportunities for companies in and outside Ghana.



He said the municipal Assembly would give priority and attention to new capital projects and upgrade existing social amenities to contain the pressure due to the influx of people into the area.



He said the Assembly would collaborate with relevant agencies at every stage of the project to ensure its success.



The Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council (WNTC), Awulae Annor Adjaye, who chaired the function, commended the land-use planners for the in-depth job done on phase one of the project.



He, however, asked the government to undertake 60 per cent of the project and allocate 40 per cent to the private sector to ensure the successful completion of the project.



Awulae Annor Adjaye encouraged the government to FastTrack the project to bring more jobs to the people.