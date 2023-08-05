Ghana MPs concerned about influx of Burkinabes fleeing Jihadist attacks

Regional News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana have expressed worry over the increasing number of refugees from Burkina Faso seeking shelter in their constituencies.



These refugees are fleeing from the ongoing Jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso and are in search of safety in Ghana.



The lawmakers have raised concerns that some of the Burkinabes taking refuge in Ghana might engage in activities that could pose a security threat to their constituents and the nation as a whole.



In response to the situation, three MPs - Albert Akuka Alalzuuga (MP for Garu), Mohammed Adams Supkparu (representing Sissala West), and Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba (MP for Tempane) - have jointly called on the government to take immediate action to address this concern.



The MPs believe that urgent measures need to be put in place to handle the challenges posed by the influx of refugees and ensure the security and well-being of their constituents.



The Jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso have resulted in a humanitarian crisis, forcing innocent civilians to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighbouring countries like Ghana.



The MPs highlighted issues such as cultural and social tensions arising from the influx, threats to crops and the environment due to immigrants coming with livestock, and the lack of proper shelter for the refugees.



They called on the government to establish destitute camps in the constituencies bordering Burkina Faso to address the situation effectively. Additionally, they attributed the influx of refugees from Burkina Faso to the outbreak of Anthrax in the Upper East Region.