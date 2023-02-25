Ghana Gas hands over 12-unit block to Kumasi Technical University

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited has commissioned a 12-unit classroom block and handed it over to the Kumasi Technical University (KTU) at new campus branch in Juansa, Ashanti Region.



Speaking at the commissioning, the Dean of Faculty at the Entrepreneur and Enterprise Development, Dr. Charles Akomea Bonsu, who spoke on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Osei-Wusu Achiaw, was delighted and praised the gas company for the edifice.



He added it has always been the intention of the Technical University to have many branches within the country but due to lack of funds, this has not been able to be achieved. Hence, he was grateful to the Ghana National Gas Company for the new 12-unit classroom block in Juansa.



“The Academic Board and the University have all accepted that the university will have a branch in Juansa here, hence the 12-unit classroom block, a perfect fit for the University standard,” he said.



“The University intends to offer courses such as Diploma in Oil and Gas, Diploma in Automotive Engineering, Diploma in Catering and Hospitality, Diploma in Business Administration and other courses on the new Juansa campus since the university has done all the necessary arrangements to enroll in all these courses.”



The University is determined to provide high-caliber skilled manpower with reference to manufacturing, commerce, science, and technology to act as a catalyst for technological development.



Kumasi Technical University was established in 1954 as Kumasi Technical Institute (K. T. I.) to offer craft courses.



In 1963, the Institute was converted to a non-tertiary Polytechnic status under the Ghana Education Service to start offering, in addition, technician diploma and sub-professional courses. The University has become an important centre for the training not only for Ghana but also for other African countries.



The Chief Executive Officer of the gas company, Dr. Ben K. D. Asante, was commended for his leadership qualities at the gas company for providing them with a 12-unit classroom block for the Kumasi Technical University campus in Juansa and told that the gesture cannot go unnoticed as the township is proud of their native for his leadership within the country and abroad.



Ghana Gas has done similar projects across the length and breadth of the country in the area of education.



“The company will continue to provide assistance in the area of health, education, water and sanitation and sports within the project affected communities and the whole country,” the CEO said.



“Ghana Gas has done similar projects in Wa, Bechem, Nzema, Cape Coast, Bono, Northern, Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Western, Savanna, Ahafo and other regions of Ghana. I am pleased that a native of Juansa, through my leadership as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, have been able to do something of this nature for Juansaman,” he said.



Ghana Gas's core mandate is simply to be a trusted and reliable gas services company and these services include gathering, processing, transporting and selling natural gas and natural gas liquids for both power and non-power applications.



“This company’s vision has three pillars which include business development, personnel or staff development and community development through which this 12-unit classroom block of the Kumasi Technical University new campus in Juansa here today as you are seeing.



“I was thinking to build a senior high school project for Juansa but the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Andy Appiah-Kubi, came to me and said Dr, we should rather change it to a University status which the board of Ghana Gas later approved," he revealed.



“I will be ready to teach oil and gas at this new Juansa campus since that is what I do as a lecturer at the KNUST,” he pledged.



The event was well attended by traditional leaders, Juansamanhene, and queen mother, Hon. Francis Oti Boateng, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Hon. Lawyer Kwaku Asante Boateng, MP for Asante Akyem South Constituency, Dr. Charles Akomea Bonsu, Dean of Faculty of Entrepreneur and Enterprise Development at the KsTU and the people of Juansa both far and near.