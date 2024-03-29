'Ghana Embassy in New York lied; staff were vulgar' – Yaa Tabby responds to Consulate

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

The young woman who recently shared her ‘horrible experience’ when she visited the premises of Ghana’s Consulate in New York to pick up a passport of an applicant has responded to the Embassy’s statement.



In a statement issued by the Consulate in New York on March 28, 2024, it noted that the woman who goes by the name Yaa Tabby on the X platform only became frustrated as she did not “familiarise herself with the requirements before she arrived at the Consulate.”



The statement signed by Head of Information, Frederick Ameyaw, indicated that it is not the practice of the Consulate to print out letters or documents for persons that visit for transactional purposes.



But Yaa Tabby in her response March 29, 2024, accused the Ghana Consulate in New York of telling ‘lies’.



She shared her version of events where she accused one of the staff at the Consulate of being vulgar to her brother-in law who was the applicant she was picking the passport for.



“First, my brother-in-law came in for two passports, his and my sister's. Y'all asked him for a self-addressed stamped envelope for only one passport, his wife's and not his. Someone from your office called him and said his passport would be ready for pick up, or he could send a self-addressed stamp in,” she recounted on X.



“Oh, and when that person called, she was vulgar to him, not allowing him to even talk, and was having a whole-ass conversation with someone else on the side without even having the courtesy to put him on hold,” Yaa Taby added.



According to her, when she got to the Consulate, she asked whose name she should sign-in since she was there to pick up her brother-in-law’s passport.



“This second part makes me so angry and sick because how can you say I signed in my name instead of his? I was the first person on the sign sheet when I got in at approximately 2:09 pm that day. I specifically asked the man with the big belly at the reception desk whose name should be signed in because I wasn't there for my passport, but instead my brother-in-law's, and he said, 'Write down his name and phone number.'



"So please, with all due respect, I, Evelyn Duncan d, double dare you to show all Ghanaians the sign-in sheet for that day and blur out the rest of the names (privacy's sake) to prove me wrong.”



Yaa Tabby also dared the Consulate to show proof of the sign-in sheet where they accuse her of writing down her own name and not her brother-in law's.



“I will show Ghanaians my handwriting (my brother-in-law's name and his number). Again, I was the first person to sign in on that second sheet because, as I said in my previous threads, my brother-in-law's name wasn’t mentioned in the first list. Also, if I didn't sign in his name, why did a staff member bring out his passport, not mine, since I signed in my name? Secondly, that wasn't the issue, as you know it.



"The problem was/is that "goro boy" with deadlocks who I saw going in and out of the office that only authorized persons were allowed in and handling passports to two people that came to meet me there. The issue was/is how one of your staff said the "goro boy" doesn't work at the consulate when I confronted him with my complaints.”



Ghana Consulate of New York, since you want to lie about what happened exactly that day, here you go! Instead of you to right your wrongs, you want to lie on my name? Nah, you met the wrong person! I will stand on my truth and nothing else. @GhanaMFA @tv3_ghana @Joy997FM @Citi973 https://t.co/k0dfN7XGMH — Yaa Tabby (@DuncOnEm) March 29, 2024

Instead of y'all to take accountability for what happened that day and find competent people to work for the ministry, you released a press statement lying and trying to make me look bad. I will never be oppressed! You will never shut me up! — Yaa Tabby (@DuncOnEm) March 29, 2024

