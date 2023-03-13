Ghana Cedi is junk because of Akufo-Addo's economic mismanagement - Prof. Hanke jabs

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Professor of Applied Economics at America's John Hopkins University has declared the Ghana Cedi as a junk currency.



He has thus, classed it into a category of currencies in his rogue gallery of junk currencies as announced in a tweet dated March 11, 2023.



According to Hanke, a serial critic of the government and its management of the Ghanaian economy, the cedi's woes should be blamed on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's incompetence and economic mismanagement.



"In #Ghana, the #cedi is junk. By my measure, the cedi has depreciated ~49.77% against the USD since Jan. 1, 2022. Thanks to Pres. Akufo-Addo’s incompetence & economic mismanagement, the cedi has been entered into my rogue's gallery of JUNK currencies," his tweet read.



As of last Friday, March 10, 2023, the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana showed that the Ghana Cedi was trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.0082 and a selling price of 11.0192.



In #Ghana, the #cedi is junk. By my measure, the cedi has depreciated ~49.77% against the USD since Jan. 1, 2022. Thanks to Pres. Akufo-Addo's incompetence & economic mismanagement, the cedi has been entered into my rogue's gallery of JUNK currencies.