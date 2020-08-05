Regional News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Card mop up registration exercise proceeding smoothly in Ho

Ghana Card mop up registration exercis

The mop up exercise for the Ghana Card registration exercise is proceeding smoothly in Ho, the Volta regional capital.



The exercise, however, is on a low key as there was low turnout at the various registration centres visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) within the Ho Municipality.



At Ho SNNIT registration centre, an official who wanted to remain anonymous told the GNA that the centre had some technical challenges at the onset of the exercise with the machine going on and off.



He however said the challenge had been dealt with by the technical team, allowing the exercise to proceed with ease without any glitches.



The officer expressed hope that the exercise would not encounter any challenge again to enable them discharge their duties effectively.



At R.C Primary School in Ho-Bankoe Old Chapel centre, the officers were seen attending to some applicants while others were in queue waiting to have their turn.



The officer in charge, however, refused to speak to the GNA, saying “We are not authorised to speak to any media person, so I can't.”



There were Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissue papers, and hand sanitizer available at all the centres to enable the applicants and the officers observe the health protocols.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.