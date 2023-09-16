Ghana Armed Forces not interested in coup – CDS declares

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

In the wake of coups d'état across the West African subregion, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, has stated that the military under his leadership was not interested in assuming governance.



His statement came during a meeting with the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) during a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening the relationship between the military and the media.



Vice Admiral Amoama's reassurance was prompted by concerns expressed by the GJA President regarding the rising occurrences of coups in neighboring nations.



In response, the CDS stated, "When you hear of coups and things like that, you should be assured that the Ghana Armed Forces we have today is not interested in leading governance,” gbcghanaonline.com quoted him to have said.



The Chief of Defense Staff reiterated the importance of democratic processes and urged citizens to exercise their electoral power responsibly.



"After all," he remarked, "if we think that somebody in charge is not doing well, we have four years to use the power of the thumb, and I think that is what we should do."



Furthermore, Vice Admiral Amoama underscored the military's primary role as defenders of the nation's territorial boundaries.



He emphasized that the armed forces were educated and trained to understand that their duty did not encompass involvement in governance but rather the protection of Ghana's sovereignty.



