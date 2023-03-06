Ghana@66: Traders troop to Adaklu for Independence Day Celebration

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Scores of traders from various parts of the country have set up shop in and around the venue for the 2023 Independence Day Celebration, which marks 66 years of Ghana became an independent country.



GhanaWeb’s team at the venue for the Independence Day celebration, Adaklu, a town few metres away from the capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, interacted with some of these traders.



The traders who were selling all kinds of items including food, clothing, footwear and accessories, were optimistic about raking in profit because of the euphoria created by the Ghana@66 celebration.



Those who are from Ho and Adaklu expressed their gratitude to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for bringing the Independence Day Celebration to the Volta Region since it allows them to showcase what the region has to the World.



“I am so happy (about the 6th March coming to the Volta Region) because, since 1957, we have not witnessed this thing before in the Volta Region. So, witnessing this thing in the Volta Region, precisely the Adaklu district which I come from, I’m happy,” one of the traders told GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu.



Another trader from the Central Region said, “I come here just because of the 6th March… I’m hoping for good sales and I trust my Voltarian people, I know they will deliver.”



