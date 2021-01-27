Politics of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Get smart Personal Assistants who respect party footsoldiers – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah to new ministers

Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Digital Centre, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has appealed to ministers-designate for Education, Health, Interior and Defence to get assistants who can be easily approached by foot soldiers of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the resolution to their issues, stressing that even though NPP foot soldiers appreciate that they would be busy with policy issues, they nonetheless will be seeking their help in many respects.



Mr Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, known for his advocacy for foot soldiers, added that a request that these set of ministers when approved by Parliament for appointment appoint assistants ready to give a helping hand to party foot soldiers is not too much to ask.



“Dear Ministers of Education, Health, Interior and Defence designate, foot soldiers congratulate you on your appointments. We know you will be busy driving major policies in these Ministries but we also have an interest in getting jobs and other opportunities from your Ministries.



So, our plea is that, get assistants who are Political so that we can go to them with our issues. This is not much to ask for. Thanks for agreeing to assist. “he wrote on social media.



Many NPP footsoldiers have complained about how they were unable to get to Ministers or their personal assistants for help during President Akufo-Addo’s first term as President, accusing them of total neglect upon their assumption of office.



During the President’s second term, they are hopeful that ministers will be more sympathetic to their cause since they are at the heart of the party’s ability to win elections.