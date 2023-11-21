German Embassy, GIZ send trucks of loaded goods to Volta flood victims

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Areas in the Volta Region that were hit by floods following the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams continue to receive support from Ghanaians and the international community.



The German community in Ghana is the latest to donate to support communities affected by the spillage of the two dams.



Pictures of the donations shared on social media by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, showed at least three trucks fully loaded with goods.



Some of the items that could be seen on the trucks included mattresses, metal bed frames, wheel borrowers, to mention a few.



Ablakwa, who was so impressed by the donation, commended the government and the people of Germany for their support of the flood victims.



“The Germans arrived in grand style and with unforgettable solidarity. An awesome testament of our common humanity, deep friendship, strong bond and ancestral ties.



“We are eternally grateful to the Government and People of Germany for the well-researched presentation,” the MP wrote.



“I am particularly impressed with the metallic bunk beds which will continue to be extremely useful for boarders in our St. Kizito Senior High Technical School long after the VRA-induced flood victims have been resettled,” he added.



