German Base NGO supports Mahama's flagbearership bid

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

A German base non-governmental organization with a branch in Ghana that focuses on health care delivery, Health4yu has donated an amount of GH 40,000 to support the former President John Dramani Mahama's bid to lead the party as its flagbearer.



The donation is in line with former President's demonstration of his commitment to improve health care delivery through the renovation of the maternity and children’s ward in his hometown.



In a statement read by the Secretary of the NGO, Alhaji Osman Ali on behalf of the Executive Director Alhaji Jalali Yunusah stated that Health4yu is aimed at improving and providing health care support for inhabitants in local communities.



According to him, the former President's passion in supporting health care in the country is what has compelled the organization to surprise him with the package.



He added that Health4yu has recognized the commitment of the former President to provide health care by renovating the maternity and children’s wards in his hometown as a way of giving back to the people.



In an interview with a member of Health4yu delegation, Alhaji Musah Fuseini also known as Soroko revealed that the organization's through Alhaji Jalali Yunusah has donated medical equipment to the Oblogo health centre in Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra.



According to him the items donated include, hospital beds, mattresses, examination couches, drips wheelchairs, drugs among others which has gone a long way to support the people of the Municipality.



A member of the Health4yu organization Madam Tina Asare Boafo stated that, Alhaji Jalali Yunusah through the organization supported victims of the flood disaster in Weija-Gbawe and its environs with rice and soap.



The leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Ashka revealed that, Alhaji Jalali Yunusah has procured and cleared two fully-loaded 40-footer containers of medical equipment to support healthcare delivery In the Weija-Gbawe Constituency.



He added that, construction of an ultra-modern medical facility for the people of Weija-Gbawe Municipality is also in the pipeline.



He used the opportunity to thank the s.ecretary of the former President for the warm reception given them adding that Health4yu organization is ready to support the former President in his mission and vision to bring quality health care to the people of Ghana.



Alhaji Ashka prayed for Allah's guidance and protection for the former President and wish him well in all his endeavors.



Receiving the cash on behalf of the former President John Dramani Mahama, Callistus Mahama Abukari expressed his profound gratitude to Alhaji Jalali Yunusah and the delegation for the kind gesture.



According to him the former President appreciates the good work of the Executive Director and the organization for their support to various health care facilities in Weija-Gbawe and beyond.



He prayed for Allah's blessings upon the organization to live up to it expectations and do more to benefit the citizenry.



The delegation included, Alhaji Mohammed Ashka, Alhaji Musa Fuseini, Alhaji Osman Ali, Madam Tina Asare Boafo, Mabel Klutse, Mr. Osman Bawa and Joseph Brews Cobbold.