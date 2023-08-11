German Ambassador highlights Ghana's progress and challenges in economic reform

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has shared his insights on Ghana's ongoing efforts to navigate its economic challenges and implement necessary reforms.



When asked about his perspective on areas where Ghana could improve, Ambassador Krull offered a balanced assessment of the situation.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa, Ambassador Krull acknowledged the commitment and dedication of Ghana's Ministry of Finance in their pursuit of economic stability.



He remarked, "First of all, what I hear from the international institution is that Ghana is working hard to find its way out of this."



He highlighted the significant progress that has been made so far, particularly in meeting the commitments made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



"So our colleagues from the Ministry of Finance are working hard, hard to live up to what they have promised to the IMF, and they have made some very, very important progress," Ambassador Krull stated.



However, the ambassador also acknowledged that the path ahead remains challenging while noting that the economic reform program that Ghana is undertaking is not without its difficulties.



He noted, "It remains a very, very challenging program, but we see fair chances that Ghana will make."



