German Ambassador calls out Franklin Cudjoe over 'wrong' coronavirus comments

Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff

Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff has called out President of the IMANI Center for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe on Twitter for what he described as false remarks about coronavirus cases in his country.



According to him, even though his home country has recorded an enormous number of coronavirus cases, it is not in any way closer to being overwhelmed.



His rebuttal comes after Franklin Cudjoe, in the early hours of Thursday, October 29, 2020, posted on Twitter that some European countries including Germany are completely overwhelmed by the second wave of coronavirus infections.



Mr Cudjoe’s comments read in part, “France announces 2nd national lockdown. Belgium, UK, Germany completely overwhelmed by Covid. And Donald Trump is solely responsible…”



But in a sharp retort, Ambassador Christoph Retzlaff stated that Germany’s approach to dealing with the coronavirus cases is vastly different and cannot be compared to what the USA is doing. Thus, what Franklin Cudjoe wrote in his tweet is wrong.



His post read; “I don’t speak for the other countries. But to say Germany was completely overwhelmed by Covid is simply wrong. Don’t compare our crisis management with Trump approach.”



The Ambassador’s post did not go unnoticed as some people also shared their experiences in Germany to affirm his statements. One of such comments read, “I live in Munich. My daughter needs to undergo a test because someone in her class tested positive. With a few clicks, I've booked an appointment for a test tomorrow afternoon. That, surely, is not a system that is overwhelmed.”



Per information on Worldometer, Germany currently has a total of over 490,898 coronavirus cases with recovery statistics around 339,000. The number of coronavirus deaths in the country hovers around 10,000.









I live in Munich. My daughter needs to undergo a test because someone in her class tested positive. With a few clicks, I've booked an appointment for a test tomorrow afternoon. That, surely, is not a system that is overwhelmed. — Benji Antwi-Boasiako (@Quabena_Antwi) October 29, 2020

