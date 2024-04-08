George Clifford Owusu eyes Akyem Swedru parliamentary seat

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

George Clifford Owusu, an entertainment journalist who has backed several musicians, is about to become the newest journalist to enter politics after declaring his intention to run for parliament in 2024.



He declared his intention to run as an independent candidate for the Akyem Swedru Constituency parliamentary seat.



According to George Clifford Owusu, journalists should venture into politics since politicians have let down the younger generation.



Given that he has the backing of the vast majority of residents in the constituency, the youthful and vibrant candidate exudes confidence.



George Clifford Owusu who made this known to the media, explained his eventual election to parliament would result in an improved recognition and respect for the creative industry and ensure contributions that would improve the general well-being of the stakeholders.



He noted he is in the race to pull a major surprise on the National Democratic Party (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He pledged to improve the lives of the residents of the constituency and said that if elected as a Member of Parliament, he would actively work to increase employment opportunities for the populace.



He, however, declared that he could bring about development that had long been absent in the constituency and counselled politicians, particularly those planning to run for the same seat to run a non-divisive campaign.



He said his candidacy will be centered on hard effort and inventiveness, especially in terms of providing the youth in the area with employment options.



In order to advance the constituency's overall growth, he also pledged to take full advantage of this potential and to collaborate closely with chiefs and opinion leaders.



When asked what influenced him to join the parliamentary race, he responded that those who represented the people in parliament for the past years had failed the people.