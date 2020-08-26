General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gender Ministry unveils activities to mark 2020 National Children’s Day

National Children’s Day was instituted on August 31, 1979. Photo credit: Compassion Int'l

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has outlined the programme of activities to celebrate this year’s National Children's Day which falls on August 31, 2020.



The National Children’s Day was instituted on August 31, 1979, as a key activity of the then Ghana National Commission of Children (GNCC) which was established to see the general welfare and development of children and co-ordinate all essential services for children in the country to promote the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child.



The Gender Ministry has in a press release explained that two main programmes have been slated for August 28 and August 31, 2020.



On August 28 the Ministry will hold a community sensitisation programme on the need to end human trafficking at the KEEA Municipal Assembly in the Central Region.



On August 31 the Ministry will hold a national stakeholder’s forum on the theme for this year’s celebration “5 years of implementing the CFWP; the achievement, challenges and the way forward” at the GNAT Hall in Accra.



“The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection would like to use this opportunity to congratulate all stakeholders who have delivered on their role in the policy to ensure the strengthening of the child and family welfare system in the country. We further urge all to continue to strive for a better Ghana for our children.



“Our children need protection now more than ever during this COVID-19 era, we must all endeavour to protect them by ensuring they adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocols and ensure that, they continue to learn whilst at home,” the Ministry said in the press release issued on August 26, 2020.



The Gender Ministry is marking this year’s National Children’s Day through the Department of Children, in collaboration with UNICEF, Human Trafficking Secretariat, Plan Ghana, World Vision International and other partners.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.