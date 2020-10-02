Regional News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Gender Ministry calls for concreted approach to tackle surging teenage pregnancies

Deputy Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Freda Prempeh

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called for a concerted and decisive approach to control surging teenage pregnancies in the country.



Parents, traditional and religious leaders must take a leading role in the campaign against teenage pregnancies in local communities so that girls would attain their full potentials.



Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh, the Deputy Sector Minister who made the call emphasised the Ministry was doing everything possible to curb teenage pregnancies and therefore required continuous support from opinion leaders and all stakeholders.



She advised parents to monitor the movements of their girl-children and endeavour to provide them with basic needs.



Mrs Prempeh who is the Member of Parliament for the Tano North constituency was speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop on the implementation of the Ministry’s five-year strategic plan to address adolescent pregnancies held at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region.



The Ministry through the Department of Gender with support from the UNFPA organised the day’s workshop attended by Assembly Members, chiefs, queens, civil society actors, and religious leaders.



Representatives from the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Department of Gender, National Population Council, Department of Social Welfare and National Youth Authority also attended the workshop.



Mrs. Prempeh indicated teenage pregnancy impeded the growth and development of girls and thwarted their efforts to reach their full potentials.



She emphasised it required concerted and decisive efforts to control teenage pregnancy which contributed to early and forced marriages.



Mufty Tampuri, the Tano North Municipal Health Promotion Officer said 329 teenage pregnancies were recorded from January to August this year, as against 237 within the same period last year.



She called on the Ministry to resource the Adolescent Health Corners in the Ahafo Region to provide services and help to empower teenagers on their sexual reproductive rights.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.