Gender Minister presents items to ‘witches’ in Gambaga

Minister of Gender, Cynthia Mamle Morrison at the Witches Camp

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has reiterated her ministry will continue to provide the needed support to alleged witches and other vulnerable individuals to improve their livelihood.



She indicated the government is very committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in national growth and development.



The minister made these remarks on Thursday, November 19 when she presented food items and other materials to alleged witches at the Gambaga Witches Camp in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The Gender Minister first paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri, Mahami Bohagu Sheriga, at his palace in Nalerigu.



She and her delegation from her ministry then moved to Gambaga to meet the alleged witches.



Addressing a gathering, Madam Morrison said the government through her ministry rolled out several interventions since the outbreak of the coronavirus.



She revealed her ministry will construct and mechanize boreholes across the five alleged witches camps in the Northern Region.



She noted that to holistically address the phenomena of witchcraft accusations and the continuous existence of the camps, the Ministry plans to adopt a three-pronged approach of short, medium, and long-terms.



She admonished the beneficiaries to use the stimulus support in ventures that will benefit them.



Receiving the items on behalf of members of the camp, the Coordinator of the Go Home Project, Sampson Laar, expressed gratitude to the ministry for the support.



“The Ministry will take steps to disband the camps and re-integrate the residents to their communities through the promotion of the acceptance of the return of the residents, eliminate the incidence of witchcraft accusations and its associated violence.”



He, however, appealed for a vehicle to help transport the alleged witches to the hospital and to their communities when they are reintegrated.



“It is always difficult to transport the sick ones amongst them to the hospital and to transport those who are ready to be reintegrated because we lack a vehicle. I wish to appeal to you for a vehicle to do this work for us.”



The alleged witches received payment for the COVID-19 stimulus package.



They were also enrolled unto the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.



The Gambaga witches camp has 87 women, 29 children, and 2 men.



The oldest person at the camp has been there for over 38 years.



Recently, four of them were reintegrated into their communities with two new admissions.



Some of the items donated include; bags of rice, pieces of cloth, packs of tomatoes, yam, beans, mattresses, bread, and some COVID-19 PPEs.

