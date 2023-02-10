Gbese Stool elevated to paramountcy status

Regional News of Friday, 10 February 2023

The biggest division amongst the Ga State; Gbese, has been elevated to the status of a paramountcy.



This was announced when the Gbese Mantse, Dr Nii Ayi-Bonte II and five other chiefs whose stools have been elevated to paramountcy were officially introduced to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at its first general meeting of the year.



At the meeting held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Guggisburg Memorial Hall, Dodowa, the Vice President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Dr Nii Odai Welenstsi II, speaking on behalf of the President, Nene Klagbordjor Animley V, said the newly introduced chiefs have been duly registered in the register of the National House of Chiefs.



He added that the six have effectively become members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and will hence join the meetings of the house as well as perform duties on behalf of the house.



Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Director of Communications at the Palace of the Gbese Mantse, Theophilus Wilson Edzie, underscored the significance of Gbese Stool becoming a paramountcy while describing it as long overdue.



“Gbese Mantse who has a laudable land all over the region; 92 villages; the image of the capital and the strength of Ga has finally gone through the processes to become a paramount chief,” he stated.



According to him, the elevation of the Gbese Stool should make every native “very happy, very elated and confident that we have gotten what we naturally deserve. Therefore, we are united strongly and we going to develop together,” Mr. Edzie added.



Installed as Gbese Mantse in 2007, the 16-year reign of Dr Nii Ayi-Bonte II has brought great transformation to the Gbese land.



Under his leadership, the over two century-old Gbese Mantse Palace has been demolished and is being replaced with a new 3-storey Gbese Mantse Palace Complex.



His initiatives include a scholarship fund which is helping vulnerable persons of Gbese lineage to access education.



To his credit, Dr Nii Ayi-Bonte II has led several developmental projects for his people and has provided employment to dozens of his natives.



His position as Adonten of the Ga State bequeathed with the highest number of towns and villages under his authority makes the Gbese Mantse one of the prominent traditional leaders in Ghana’s capital region.



His jurisdiction covers the Central Business District of Accra which remains key to Ghana’s socio-economic growth.



Gbese Mantse who is the President of the Gbese Traditional Council, together with Gbese Jaaseitse and the Elders of Gbese promised to promote peace, help the youth, reward persons who have worked hard and have sacrificed for the good of Gbese and finally expressed appreciation to the people of Gbese who came out in their numbers to show support on the special occasion.



