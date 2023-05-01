Gbampe residents appeal for support towards completing self-initiated bridge project

Regional News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Correspondence from Savannah Region



The chiefs and people of Gbampe in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have appealed to the Government and other philanthropists for support towards completing a self-initiated bridge project.



The community is always cut off from the rest of the District during rainy season and as a result, members of the community have resolved to construct a self-initiated bridge in anticipation that Government and philanthropic organizations will come to the aid of the community.



The project which is under construction seeks to link them up with other communities in the District to help propel socio-economic development.



According to the residents, every individual in the community was tasked to buy a bag of cement towards the construction of the bridge to bring some modicum of relief to them.



"We are unable to access other areas especially when the valley fills up during rainy season.



What is more painful is our inability to access services such as health, education, local governance and economic activities among others for as long as the valley is filled up", Mr. Aboo Benjamin lamented.



He continued, "at the moment, people who fell critically ill find it difficult accessing health and we are worried as a people because health is paramount to every individual".



Another resident who identified himself as Jobuutey noted that a proper bridge is urgently needed over the valley to link farming communities to marketing centres and also to avoid perishables from wasting away on their farms.



He revealed that academic activities always come to a halt because teachers who travel from Bole the District capital are always unable to cross to the valley.



"The only school in the community is always closed down during rainy season because Teachers cannot cross the valley to school which subsequently affects academic activities and are therefore using your media to appeal to government and other people who can help us with materials to complete it".



Residents in the community are therefore making a passionate appeal to the central government and other benevolent organizations to come to their rescue.