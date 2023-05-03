You are here: HomeNews2023 05 03Article 1759586

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Galamsey report: 'You're deepening the suspicion - Kwamena Duncan stings charles Bissue

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has expressed disappointment in some comments made by Charles Bissue, the former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Charles Bissue in response to Prof Frimpong-Boateng alleged that his (Frimpong-Boateng’s) associates were also engaging in galamsey.

"I am also disappointed in Prof Frimpong-Boateng to the extent that he has people around him who were doing the same thing [illegal mining],” he said.

However, Kwamena Duncan believes his comment will rather "deepen the suspicion".

The former Minister who was speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "I'm disappointed, disappointed. There are matters on the table where your Chairman has made some accusations against some persons and they need the space to also respond appropriately . . . by this pronouncement, you deepen the suspicion".