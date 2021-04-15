Galamsey fight: Work with some hearsay evidence – Inusah Fuseini advises Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inusah Fuseini, the former Tamale Central MP, has stated that in order for the President to work effectively towards the fight against illegal mining, he ought not to disregard rumours about some of his appointees who are said to be involved in illegal mining.



Speaking on Joy FM as monitored by GhanaWeb, Inusah Fuseini, a former Lands and Natural Resource Minister observed that some of the allegations about illegal mining are essential in helping the fight against illegal small-scale mining in the country.



“I will hasten to add, the President has said he will deal with anyone who is found culpable in illegal small mining except that he will not act on hearsay. The President shouldn’t have added that. Everybody knows that you don’t deal on hearsay to punish it must deal with on concrete established evidence," Inusah Fuseini advised.



“But the president will have to work with hearsay evidence because that hearsay evidence might lead him to many areas or many activities of persons who are under the radar," he added.



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini’s comments come after President Akufo-Addo stated at a Consultative Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining, organized by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Wednesday, that his fight against illegal small-scale mining will not be based on mere allegations.



President Akufo-Addo said, “I am determined to enforce the laws on illegal mining no matter the subject, high or low. I will, however, not act on the basis of hearsay or mere allegations...I will not hesitate to act, though, where the evidence is hard before the Police, and I will do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved. That is the true meaning of equality before the law.”



Fuseini believes that persons behind these illegalities are top officials hence, the need “to charge District Chief Executives and the minister to stamp out illegal small-scale mining in their various jurisdictions”.



He advised the Presidency to establish an office for the purposes of receiving such complaints.