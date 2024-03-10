Galamsey fight: President has let us down - Atik Mohammed

Politics of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Atik Mohammed has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his inability to fight galamsey (illegal mining).



The former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) asked why the president has failed in his promise when he has all the resources at his disposal to fight this economic menace.



It could be recalled that the president, prior to the 2016 elections, promised Ghanaians he would stop the illegal mining when voted into power.



This was generally one of the reasons why the president won the 2016 elections but galamsey doesn't seem to come to an end anytime soon.



Speaking during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Atik Mohammed slammed the president, saying, "for the life of me, I cannot just understand it to say that the fight against galamsey, we have lost it. How is that possible? We have every and anything it takes to win that fight, but I can't understand why we can't. It's because we are pretending to be fighting this galamsey when indeed, we are not doing anything".



Atik doubted the president's commitment to the fight stating, "we know the sources of galamsey. We know the people involved in galamsey and if the President really and truly is committed to fighting this canker, he knows what to do.



"I feel the President has let us down," he added.



