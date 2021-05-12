Galamsey fight: Otumfuo makes recommendations to government on dealing menace

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has made some recommendations to government on how to combat illegal small scale mining popularly referred to as ‘galamsey’.



Otumfuo holds that for the fight against the galamsey to be successful, the government must ensure fair and firm application of the existing laws.



The Asantehene who delivered the keynote address at the Ashanti Regional edition of the Regional Dialogue on Small Scale Mining urged the government to ban mining in forest reserves and water bodies.



He also stressed on the danger of the use of mercury and charged government to make its use illegal.



He further called for the strengthening of the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency to help them discharge their duties effectively.



“The Minerals Commission and in conjunction with the Geological Survey Authority should identify landmarks within the mining districts of the country exclusively for small scale mining purposes. This should reduce the current competition between large scale and small-scale mining.



“The capacities of the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency should be adequately enhanced and adequate resources provided to enable them effectively regularize the activities of small scale mining to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.



“With the exception of properly designed alluvial mining operations, mining near rivers and water bodies should be banned. The use of mercury for gold processing should be banned giving the toxicity to human health and the environment. This should then be replaced with training and capacity building for small scale miners on less dangerous means of gold recovery. Personal safety for small scale miners should be integral and encouraged”.



It is worth noting the government has already declared water bodies and forest reserves as Red Zones for any type of mining.



This was made known in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource in which all persons undertaking prospecting of any mining activities at an area with close proximity to a water body or forest reserve were instructed to evacuate immediately.



Speaking at the same program, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor commended said that government commitment to ending the canker cannot be questioned.



“This is about the preservation of our environment and ecosystem, it is about generations yet unborn. It is about the survival of our country, it is without a shred of equivocation about Ghana. The resolve of president Akufo-Addo is total and unflinching and we cannot afford to waver at any stage of the ongoing crusade.



“On behalf of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and myself, I reiterate our unwavering commitment to get on with this national crusade. Without fear or favour; blind to partisan colouration, blind to status in society and with an absolute dedication. Together with God on our side, we must and we will preserve our environment."



