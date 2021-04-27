Galamsey fight: ‘I will not favour anyone’ - Abu Jinapor vows

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor says his office will ‘go all out to ensure that illegal mining popularly known as ‘Galamsey’ will come to an end.



According to him, in order to ensure that the fight was won, there was the need to touch base with agencies under his ministry to ascertain first-hand information of what is happening in the sector and to bring everyone on board.



On the first day of his three-day official working visit to the Western Region, Hon Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, called on the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, and reiterated his determination to address the galamsey menace, irrespective of whose ox is gored.



“With your assistance, we can halt galamsey activities.....I will stop the illegalities without fear or favour. No matter which political party is involved,” he noted.



The minister appears keen on fighting against the illegal operation which has left major waterbodies mud-spattered.



Nana Kobina Nketsia who warmly received the minister and his entourage was very optimistic the Damongo MP's resolve, coupled with a non-parisan approach can save Ghana’s natural resources.



“The president trusted you and I believe you will save Ghana,” He said.



The Esikado-Omanhene also urged Samuel Abdulai Jinapor to be ‘firm’ in his decisions to fight against Galamsey and deforestation.



The Lands Minister is expected to interact with the mining communities in Tarkwa before proceeding to inspect a Mineral Development Fund (MDF) infrastructural projects at the University of Mines and Technology.



He will also visit the AngloGold (Iduapriem Mines) and also engage the small-scale miners association in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.



