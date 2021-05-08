Galamsey fight: 400 soldiers deployed to remove galamseyers on Pra tributaries

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

At least 400 soldiers have been deployed in a second phase of the galamsey fight (Operation Halt II) aimed at removing all persons and logistics involved in mining on water bodies.



A press statement by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the second phase will focus on the tributaries of the Pra river which have also been significantly affected by the activities of illegal miners.



“The public is advised to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the forces,” the Minister of Information advised.



The first phase led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals and the seizure and destruction of equipment which were being used for illegal mining.