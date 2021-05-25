Galamsey: 'Operation Halt' personnel will also get corrupted - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has cast doubt on the successfulness of 'Operation Halt'.



'Operation Halt' is a team of over 200 military personnel put together to fight illegal mining popularly known as galamsey in the country and to restore the nation's water bodies to their original form.



The Minister of Defence, Mr Dominic Nitiwul after a third phase of the team's operation revealed that 49 excavators, 228 changfans, 87 water pumping machines, 76 wooden structures were destroyed (during just one exercise).



The exercise was carried out by some 561 military personnel.



However, the Former Deputy Education Minister told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' that until the architects of galamsey are dealt with, operations of the team will come to nothing.



"I've followed closely; it's the same thing that is happening . . . this will not change the modus operandi if we don't go for those at the top . . . in terms of sustainable permanent solutions we must go for the overlords," he pointed out.



Just like how other teams formed in the past reportedly got corrupted, Okudzeto Ablakwa has projected that if care is not taken "after three months the personnel (Operation Halt) will also get corrupted; they will get sucked in and consumed by the iniquities of the whole enterprise".



