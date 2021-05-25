Galamsey Menace: Ghana loses US$2 billion annually to smuggled gold - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has said Ghana has been making huge losses in the export of gold through illegal mining, locally referred to as galamsey.



To Mr Pratt, Ghana cannot afford to lose the fight against galamsey.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, he disclosed that Ghana loses two (2) billion dollars every year due to galamsey.



"Every year, the losses Ghana makes from illegal gold export is US$2 billion dollars," he stated categorically.



Mr Pratt believes the government will make headway in stopping galamsey when the security agencies and Judiciary do due diligence because the galamsey fight doesn't only depend on the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



"For us to be successful in the fight against galamsey, it depends on the security agencies. The Police, the Intelligence Service, the Military; their honesty and truth is significant for us to win the fight. If they don't do their work well, the Minister can give directives upon directives; it will all come to nothing," he stressed.