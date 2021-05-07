Galamsey: Execute your tasks with good judgement - Sammi Awuku advises Soldiers

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Sammi Awuku has advised the troops deployed to the mining areas not to abuse their power.



Two hundred (200) officers of the Ghana Armed Forces have been sent with specific order to remove all persons engaging in illegal mining.



A statement issued by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah read; ''In furtherance of the resolutions of the final communique, of the Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining on April 14 -15, 2021 and to ensure that mining within water bodies is immediately stopped; the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorized the Ghana Armed Forces, to commence an operation, to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.



"The operation commenced at 0600 hours on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 on the River Pra in the Central and Western regions of Ghana. Two Hundred (200) officers of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in the operation."



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the NPP National Organizer urged the troops to exercise good judgement as they execute the instructions of the President.



He admonished them not to use the exercise to cause damages, explaining, if care is not taken, small-scale miners with the right authorization may be victimized by the soldiers.



"President Akufo-Addo and the Minister will not be by the troops or personnel in every pit or site they will visit. The government is believing that the trust that both the government, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior because these are the two collaborative agencies and the Lands Ministry; it is the hope of the government that they will exercise good judgement and good faith to help this exercise," he cautioned, adding ''if not, somebody can use this same exercise to cause damage''.







